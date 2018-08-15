MK Dons 3-0 Charlton: Dylan Asonganyi stars in Carabao Cup first-round tie

2:16 MK Dons 3-0 Charlton MK Dons 3-0 Charlton

Teenager Dylan Asonganyi netted his first goal for MK Dons as Paul Tisdale's side ran out convincing 3-0 winners over Charlton in the Carabao Cup.

The 17-year-old academy graduate made his first senior start against Bury on Saturday and wasted no time finding the net after just seven minutes.

Ryan Watson added a second in the first half to put the hosts in control before Addicks defender Jo Cummings put through his own goal with 20 minutes left to maintain Tisdale's perfect start as Dons boss.

Asonganyi pounced on a loose ball in the visitors' final third for his opener before running through on goal and coolly slotting home into the bottom left-hand corner.

Watson doubled Dons' lead against an inexperienced Lee Bowyer side on the 16-minute mark when he cut through the Charlton midfield unchallenged before picking out the bottom right-hand corner with a curling effort from just outside the box.

The home side rounded off a comfortable victory midway through the second half in fortuitous fashion when Callum Brittain saw his cross deflect off the thigh of Addicks defender Cummings and into his own net as Sky Bet League Two Dons caused a first-round upset.