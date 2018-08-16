Molde 3-0 Hibernian (Agg: 3-0): Neil Lennon's side out of Europa League

Neil Lennon appeals to the assistant referee during the defeat

Hibernian came unstuck against Molde as young sensation Erling Braut Haaland sent Neil Lennon's side crashing out of the Europa League with a 3-0 defeat on the night and on aggregate.

The son of former Leeds player Alf-Inge Haaland missed the goalless first leg in the third qualifying round to hold talks with Salzburg, but the 18-year-old returned with a vengeance to score twice and set up another.

Haaland headed home from close range in the 35th minute after Efe Ambrose had been caught underneath a deep free-kick.

Erling Braut Haaland (left) celebrates his opening goal for Molde

He then set up Fredrik Aursnes to score in the 66th minute and completed the 3-0 aggregate win with another close-range finish with eight minutes left after Jamie Maclaren had been denied by a post for the visitors.

Hibs were ultimately outclassed by Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's slick team, who looked a completely different side from the one which toiled in Edinburgh seven days previously.

Molde will take their place in the play-off round, while Lennon's team will turn their attention to domestic matters, starting with the visit of Ross County on Sunday.