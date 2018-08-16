Molde 3-0 Hibernian (Agg: 3-0): Neil Lennon's side out of Europa League
Alfe-Inge Haaland's son Erling Braut sends Hibernian packing in Europa League
By Press Association
Last Updated: 16/08/18 8:43pm
Hibernian came unstuck against Molde as young sensation Erling Braut Haaland sent Neil Lennon's side crashing out of the Europa League with a 3-0 defeat on the night and on aggregate.
The son of former Leeds player Alf-Inge Haaland missed the goalless first leg in the third qualifying round to hold talks with Salzburg, but the 18-year-old returned with a vengeance to score twice and set up another.
Haaland headed home from close range in the 35th minute after Efe Ambrose had been caught underneath a deep free-kick.
He then set up Fredrik Aursnes to score in the 66th minute and completed the 3-0 aggregate win with another close-range finish with eight minutes left after Jamie Maclaren had been denied by a post for the visitors.
Hibs were ultimately outclassed by Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's slick team, who looked a completely different side from the one which toiled in Edinburgh seven days previously.
Molde will take their place in the play-off round, while Lennon's team will turn their attention to domestic matters, starting with the visit of Ross County on Sunday.