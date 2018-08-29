Nottingham Forest 3-1 Newcastle: Hosts snatch win in injury-time

3:54 Highlights: Nottingham Forest 3-1 Newcastle Highlights: Nottingham Forest 3-1 Newcastle

Nottingham Forest scored twice in injury-time to secure a dramatic 3-1 victory over Newcastle in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Former Newcastle striker Daryl Murphy put the Sky Bet Championship side ahead in the second minute, but the game looked to be heading for penalties when Salomon Rondon levelled in the 92nd minute.

However, Forest replied in stunning style as Matty Cash fired Forest ahead again and then Gil Dias made it 3-1 with a brilliant chipped finish in the 96th minute.

Player ratings Nottingham Forest: Steele (6), Byram (6), Hefele (8), Fox (7), Robinson (7), Bridcutt (7), Watson (7), Lolley (6), Carvalho (7), Dias (7), Murphy (7)



Subs: Darikwa (5), Osborn (5), Cash (6)



Newcastle: Darlow (5), Sterry (6), Schar (5), Fernandez (5), Clark (5), Atsu (5), Ki (5), Longstaff (6), Kenedy (4), Muto (4), Joselu (4)



Subs: Murphy (5), Perez (5), Rondon (6)



Man of the match: Michael Hefele

Dias' goal came moments after Newcastle's Ayoze Perez was denied a penalty after a challenge by Forest goalkeeper Luke Steele, and a furious Perez had to be calmed by Rafa Benitez at the final whistle as he vented his frustration at the referee.

Newcastle are yet to win in the Premier League this season and this defeat - and the manner of it - will add to their misery ahead of a trip to Manchester City on Saturday.

Rafael Benitez had to calm down Ayoze Perez after he was denied an injury-time penalty with Newcastle 2-1 down

Forest, who are unbeaten in the Championship, made the perfect start as Sam Byram skipped past Kenedy on the right side and curled in a cross which Murphy headed in from close range.

Joselu missed a chance to respond for Newcastle when he failed to connect with Jamie Sterry's cross, while Ki Sung-Yueng shot wide from 20 yards out.

Forest continued to look threatening down the flanks, although they did lose Byram to injury after he blocked a cross from Sean Longstaff.

Salomon Rondon protested with the referee after Nottingham Forest scored their third goal moments

Newcastle did not have a shot on target in the first half and the closest they went to scoring was when Joselu flicked a near-post header across the face of goal from a corner.

Forest went close after the break as Murphy was denied by a brilliant block from Federico Fernandez and then Michael Hefele headed wide from a corner.

Matty Cash fired Nottingham Forest back in front moments after Salomon Rondon's equaliser

Karl Darlow then tipped a chipped effort from Joao Carvalho onto the bar as Newcastle struggled to assert any authority against their Championship opponents.

But the visitors did level in injury-time when Rondon held the ball up and then finished with a crisp strike into the bottom corner.

Team news Forest made five changes as Steele, Hefele, Bridcutt, Lolley and Carvalho started.



Newcastle made seven changes from their defeat to Chelsea on Sunday, with 20-year-old Longstaff making his competitive debut. Sterry also started along with Darlow and Muto.

Newcastle's joy was shortlived, though, as Forest replied with two quick goals either side of strong appeals for a penalty.

Cash fired home after Darlow could only palm out a cross before Steele escaped punishment for appearing to bring down Perez in the box. Forest went up the other end and Dias coolly chipped over Darlow to seal victory.

The Nottingham Forest defender put in an excellent performance as Newcastle did not have a shot on target until Rondon's goal in injury-time. Hefele won 10 aerial duels, the most in the match, and played a key role in keeping Yoshinori Muto and Joselu quiet. The only negative was a missed header from a corner early in the second half.

What's next?

Nottingham Forest go to Brentford in the Championship on Saturday while Newcastle face a tough test on Saturday evening as they travel to Manchester City in the Premier League.