Nottingham Forest v West Brom preview: Darren Moore's side aiming for quick response

Hillal Soudani, Joe Worrall, Ben Brereton and Liam Bridcutt will hope to be involved when Nottingham Forest get their home campaign underway against West Brom on Tuesday.

Such is the strength of Aitor Karanka's squad now, the quartet were not even among the substitutes for the first game of the season at Bristol City.

There could be changes to the Reds' starting line-up. Midfielder Joe Lolley impressed after he was introduced from the bench at Ashton Gate. Lewis Grabban is pushing to make his Forest debut. Daryl Murphy started up front on Saturday and justified his manager's decision to pick him by scoring the equaliser which earned his team a point.

A very strong West Brom side was surprisingly beaten at home by Bolton at the weekend and Baggies boss Darren Moore may make a couple of changes to his team.

2:11 Bristol City 1-1 Nottingham Forest Bristol City 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Midfielders Gareth Barry and James Morrison are among those players who could come into Moore's thinking. Salomon Rondon was not involved against Bolton and the striker looks on the brink of completing a move to Newcastle.

That deal could be a loan swap involving Dwight Gayle coming the other way to The Hawthorns. Whether it happens in time for Gayle to be included in the West Brom squad at Forest on Tuesday night remains to be seen.

N Forest vs W Brom Live on

Opta stats

Nottingham Forest have not hosted West Brom in a league match since the second match of the 2009-10 campaign, losing 1-0.

West Brom have won their last three league visits to the City Ground without conceding a single goal, with current boss Darren Moore featuring in two of those wins (in March 2002 and November 2003).

Forest's Ben Brereton will be hoping to make his first appearance of the season

The away side have won each of the last five meetings between these sides, a run stretching back to March 2002.

Nottingham Forest have lost their opening home league match of the season in just one of their last 21 seasons, with that defeat against West Brom in 2009-10; they've won each of their last six in a row.

Daryl Murphy has scored in four of his last five Championship appearances for Nottingham Forest in the month of August (four goals).

1:55 West Brom 1-2 Bolton West Brom 1-2 Bolton

Outside the top flight, West Brom haven't lost their opening two league matches of a season since 2001-02 - they recovered from that start to gain promotion.

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.