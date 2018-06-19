Golden Boot race: 2018 World Cup top scorers

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick against Panama

Who is in contention for the World Cup Golden Boot? Keep track as the goals go in at Russia 2018.

The Golden Boot is given to the player who scores most goals in the tournament, with previous winners including Portugal's Eusebio (1966), Italy's Paolo Rossi (1982), England's Gary Lineker (1986), Brazil's Ronaldo (2002) and Colombia's James Rodriguez (2014).

In the event of a tie - such as in 1962 and 1994 - the winner is decided by assists, then minutes per goal.

Here is how the race for the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot is shaping up...