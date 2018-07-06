Cristiano Ronaldo's proposed £88m switch from Real Madrid to Juventus moves closer

Cristiano Ronaldo's proposed £88m move from Real Madrid to Juventus is getting closer, Sky in Italy are reporting.

Juve chief executive Giuseppe Marotta and sporting director Fabio Paratici were receiving positive signals from Spain on Friday morning.

Their communication with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is continuous, and the focus has been on closing the deal between Mendes and Real Madrid before defining contracts with Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo has cast fresh doubts over his Real Madrid future immedately after their Champions League triumph.

As things stand, Marotta and Paratici are not planning on travelling to Madrid because it is Mendes who is working with Real to secure the £88m (€100m) deal between the clubs.

Serie A champions Juventus, therefore, do not need to intervene - and negotiations were progressing well on Friday.

Real have understood that the Portugal star wants to move for a new experience, so they do not want to stand in the way, but according to Sky's Guillem Balague they have yet to receive an offer.

"Real Madrid haven't got any offer whatsoever from anybody, they know that Juventus has put the finances together for this to happen," said Balague.

"Real Madrid want him (Ronaldo) to say publicly that he's leaving, so the finger of blame points at him, then they can do a spectacular send off.

"Financial Fair Play will play a part so Juventus will have to be very careful how they do this.

"Some of the players they already have will have to leave which will weaken Juventus, so why does Cristiano want to go?

"He'll earn the same but it's a personal decision for him as he feels he's not wanted at Madrid."

Real president Florentino Perez has so far stuck with the conditions agreed verbally in January with Gestifute boss Mendes and his client Ronaldo, but Juventus are proceeding with caution because Perez is known to change his mind.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal were knocked out of the World Cup last-16 by Uruguay.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News understand Ronaldo's former club Manchester United are not expected to compete for a return for the player to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News understand Ronaldo's former club Manchester United are not expected to compete for a return for the player to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo left United for Real Madrid in a then world-record deal in 2009 after 84 goals in 196 Premier League appearances.