Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd's Paul Pogba wants to join Barcelona

As the World Cup enters its latter stages, clubs all over Europe are plotting their transfer moves ahead of the upcoming season.

SPAIN

Paul Pogba is ready to leave Manchester United this summer, with Barcelona his preferred destination. The gifted midfielder has even discussed with France team-mate and Barca defender Samuel Umtiti how he believes an offer of £88m would be enough to convince United to sell their record signing. (Don Balon)

With Cristiano Ronaldo's proposed move to Juventus reportedly drawing closer, in addition to a firm offer of £88m from the Italian club, Real Madrid have requested the Portuguese superstar agrees to "take responsibility" for his exit from the Bernabeu, as the club seek to appease fans over the potential sale of their best player. (Marca)

Everton are interested in Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer. The former Valencia goalscorer has found the net just 10 times in La Liga since a 2016 move to the Camp Nou and is expected to leave the Spanish champions this summer. (Sport)

Brazil's disappointment at the World Cup, eliminated at the quarter-final stage by Belgium, has strengthened Neymar's desire to push through a move to Real Madrid this summer in order to fulfil his ambition of winning the Ballon d'Or. (Don Balon)

ITALY

Real Madrid are lining up a swoop for highly-rated Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in a deal which could cost the European champions in excess of £137m. However, Los Blancos will wait until Ronaldo's situation is resolved before making their move for the Serbia international, who is also reportedly a Manchester United transfer target. (Corriere dello Sport)

Madrid have identified Chelsea star Eden Hazard as the man to replace Ronaldo at the Bernabeu, with moves for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi and prolific Bayern Munich centre-forward Robert Lewandowski also under consideration. (Tuttomercatoweb)



FRANCE

Saint-Etienne have increased their bid for Sunderland attacker Wahbi Khazri, who spent last season on loan in Ligue 1 with Rennes, scoring 11 goals in 29 games in all competitions. (L'Equipe)