Paul Gascoigne says every England player 'must be a captain' to reach World Cup final

0:28 Paul Gascoigne explains why he cried at Italia '90, gives his advice to the England players and passes on a message to Gareth Southgate Paul Gascoigne explains why he cried at Italia '90, gives his advice to the England players and passes on a message to Gareth Southgate

Paul Gascoigne says every one of the England players that take to the field against Croatia on Wednesday must "be a captain" if they want to reach the World Cup final.

England play Croatia in Moscow in their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years - the last one came at Italia '90 against West Germany, when Gascoigne famously cried on the field.

He is flying out to Russia to follow his country in the hope of witnessing them win only their second ever World Cup, and their first since 1966.

Paul Gascoigne scored 10 goals in 57 games for England

When asked what he has made of Gareth Southgate's side, Gascoigne said: "The players are fearless, but they're playing Croatia and they are a class team.

"All the England players have got to do is watch each other's back. Every single one of them has to be a captain on the field."

As someone who has been in the position that the England players will find themselves in on Wednesday evening, Gascoigne passed on his tips.

"My advice is don't even think about who you're playing against," he said. "All you've got to do is listen to the fans. That's all I did. Entertain the fans."

Gareth Southgate has led England to their first major tournament semi-final in 22 years

Gascoigne and Southgate were team-mates during Euro '96, when England reached the semi-finals at their home tournament, and the former Newcastle and Tottenham man had a message of support for his friend.

"Gareth, well done mate, you're doing well," Gascoigne said. "Stick to what you're doing. I'm behind you.

"I don't know what you're saying in the dressing room but it's working."