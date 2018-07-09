West Ham willing to consider Michail Antonio offers

West Ham are willing to sell Michail Antonio this summer and are prepared to consider offers of more than £15m, according to Sky sources.

The 28-year-old has been at the club for nearly three years after joining from Nottingham Forest for a fee reported to be around £7m.

Antonio is understood to have impressed new West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini after working to improve his fitness during the club's pre-season training camp in Switzerland.

However, he made just 21 appearances in an injury-hit campaign last season, and the Hammers are believed to be willing to sell.

As well as Antonio, West Ham are also understood to be open to offers for midfielders Pedro Obiang and Cheikhou Kouyate.

Serie A duo Fiorentina and Atalanta are believed to have had offers rejected for Obiang, while Villarreal are also interested.

However, despite turning down those bids, West Ham are open to selling the Spaniard.

While no offers are understood to have yet been made for Kouyate, the asking price for the 28-year-old is thought to be around £10m.

Cheikhou Kouyate was part of the Senegal squad at the World Cup

Pellegrini is in the process of overhauling the squad he inherited from David Moyes that finished 13th in the Premier League last season.

The former Manchester City manager has already added Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski, Issa Diop and Jack Wilshere to his squad.

West Ham are also still in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Andriy Yarmolenko, Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson and Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.