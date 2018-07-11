Euro Paper Talk: Cesc Fabregas linked with Napoli switch

Could Cesc Fabregas be on his way out of Stamford Bridge?

With clubs back in pre-season training and players returning from the World Cup, transfer negotiations throughout Europe are intensifying and the rumour mill is spinning once again.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the European media market to pick out the best stories from across the continent.

ITALY

Cesc Fabregas could be used as part of a deal that would see Maurizio Sarri and Jorginho join Chelsea. Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is reportedly pushing for the Spaniard's inclusion in negotiations. (La Repubblica)

The 'new Paulo Dybala' could be making his way to Italy, with Genoa approaching Boca Juniors for Argentine Gonzalo Maroni. The Italian club would reportedly like to sign the 19-year-old striker on loan. (Sky Sports Italia)

Gonzalo Higuain could be on his way to Chelsea, one of three players that Maurizio Sarri will reportedly be provided with upon his arrival as manager at the London club. The three are Higuain, Daniele Rugani, and Jorginho. (Tuttosport)

SPAIN

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid does not worry La Liga president Javier Tebas. "I said a few weeks ago, it would have worried me by nine out of 10 five years ago. Today, it's four out of 10." (AS)

Barcelona have made contact with Paris Saint-Germain about Adrien Rabiot. The midfielder, also a Tottenham Hotspur transfer target, is reportedly unsettled at PSG, and the Catalan club were enquiring as to whether he would be available to buy. (Mundo Deportivo)

Southampton are set to sign Barcelona defender Marlon Santos. The centre-back is due to join the Saints for €12m, having spent last season on loan at Nice. (Sport)

FRANCE

The French press, meanwhile, understandably focus on their World Cup semi-final win against Belgium. 'Head in the stars' says the front page of L'Équipe, but manager Didier Deschamps warns against complacency - "We want to be World Cup champions," he said. "We can be, but we're not champions yet." (L'Équipe)

Tottenham are in the race to sign Brazilian Bordeaux winger Malcom. The Ligue 1 star, who provided 12 goals and seven assists in the league last season, is also a Roma transfer target. (France Football)

Nacer Chadli is on the radar of Lyon, according to reports. The Belgian has had a better World Cup than his recent domestic form for West Brom, and it could see him earn a move away from the Midlands. (France Football)

GERMANY

Joachim Loew and Oliver Bierhoff - Germany's national team manager and sporting director - will present their analysis of the World Cup failure to the German football association on August 24, the day that the new Bundesliga season starts. (Bild)

The German football association's head of coach training has given an interview with Sports Bild. He said that he saw no immediate connection between the standard of German coaching and the failure in the World Cup, but that it is clear that 'tiki-taka' cannot be a national team's only style of play from now on. (Sport Bild)

TURKEY

Georginio Wijnaldum could be set for a move away from Liverpool, with a green light reportedly given for a move to Fenerbahce. The 27-year-old is reportedly concerned at where he stands in the pecking order following the signings of Fabinho and Naby Keita. (A Spor)