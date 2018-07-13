Euro Paper Talk: Tottenham to miss out on signing Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot

Tottenham look set to miss out on the signing of Adrien Rabiot

Spain

Tottenham look set to miss out on signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The 23-year-old is a Barcelona transfer target and has his heart set on the Catalan club. (Sport)

Cristiano Ronaldo will pay his tax debts before leaving Madrid for Juventus. The forward accepted a two-year suspended prison sentence and an €18.8m fine for failure to declare nearly €15m. (AS)

James Rodriguez would like to return to Real Madrid. The forward, currently on loan to Bayern Munich who also have an option to buy, would like to have another chance in the Spanish capital after the departure of former boss Zinedine Zidane. (Marca)

Everton transfer target Yerry Mina is open to the possibility of leaving Barcelona. The Colombian defender said in a press conference in Bogata that he is relaxed and would just like to be somewhere that he gets playing time. (AS)

Italy

Chelsea will have a battle on their hands to try and sign Leonardo Bonucci. The Blues, with Maurizio Sarri set to join as their new manager, want him, but the 31-year-old is also a PSG transfer target. (Corriere dello Sport)

Leicester City are looking to replace Riyad Mahrez, after his departure to Manchester City, with Torino winger Iago Falque. The 28-year-old has one advantage over some competition in that he knows the Premier League - he used to play for Tottenham. (Tuttosport)

Juventus might not be done shopping in Madrid. They are reportedly weighing up a bid for Real Madrid and Brazil full-back Marcelo. (Corriere dello Sport)

Germany

Manchester United seem like they are interested in Croatia and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Ante Rebic. Frankfurt's sporting director, Fredi Bobic, has said that the club would have to listen to any offers made for the 24-year-old. (Sport 1)

Mario Gotze has been working hard over the summer break to get in full fitness for new Dortmund manager Lucien Favre, with extra sessions and a private trainer. (Bild)

Philipp Lahm's post about leadership on LinkedIn has made a splash in Germany, with newspapers picking out the juiciest quotes. "I am convinced that Jogi Low has to change his collegial leadership style of recent years if he wants to succeed again with the new generation of internationals," he wrote. (German media)

Turkey

The effects of Stoke's relegation are beginning to show - their midfielder Badou Ndiaye has reportedly said that he wants to leave and rejoin former club Galatasaray. (Milliyet)

Liverpool have made a bid for Croatian centre-back Domagoj Vida. The defender will play in the World Cup final on Sunday, and the Reds are offering current club Besiktas £17.5m. (Fanatik)