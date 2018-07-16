Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus: The potential domino effect on the Premier League transfer market

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Turin ahead of completing his move to Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo's shock move to Juventus has got the world talking, but it could have a significant impact in the Premier League, too.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, whose £105m transfer was announced on July 10, could shape plenty of summer deals involving Premier League clubs and players.

Our transfer chain is hypothetical but it either involves players the clubs named have previously bid for or is based on reports by Sky Sports or national newspapers.

Read on...

Ronaldo to Juventus

With Ronaldo on his way, the deal has provided Real Madrid with a conundrum: which player in world football has the desired skill, temperament and marketing potential to replace him?

Hazard to Real Madrid?

Eden Hazard looks the man up to the task of replacing Ronaldo. Following Belgium's 2-0 win against England in the World Cup third-place play-off game, Hazard said that he could be ready to leave Chelsea for a new challenge.

He also said that people would already know his preferred destination - thought to be Real Madrid - and despite reports that Real Madrid cannot afford the £200m asking price, Sunday Supplement guest Andy Dunn, journalist at the Daily Mirror, thinks the move will happen.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Chelsea?

Hazard's potential departure would leave a huge void to fill at Chelsea. There isn't a ready-made replacement within Chelsea's reach, but one player with the capabilities of reaching elite levels is Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian midfielder is set to be one of world football's hottest properties this summer after an impressive season in Serie A.

And reports have revealed that Chelsea have joined the list of clubs interested in the player, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Aaron Ramsey to Lazio?

Milinkovic-Savic could net Lazio £90m in transfer funds to play with - and they are lining up Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey as a replacement, according to reports in the Italian press.

Ramsey is out of contract in 2019 and is yet to indicate whether he will sign a new deal.

Andre Gomes to Arsenal?

Central midfield is an area of the pitch new Arsenal boss Unai Emery is keen to strengthen and losing Ramsey may increase the chances of finalising a deal for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes.

The Portugal international is expected to leave the club this summer after falling down the pecking order. The 24-year-old failed to make Portugal's World Cup squad and is not part of Barcelona's squad heading to the United States for pre-season.

According to reports in France, Arsenal have moved into pole position - ahead of north London rivals Tottenham - to get a deal done.

N'Golo Kante to Barcelona?

Allowing Gomes to leave would free up some budget for Barcelona to table an offer Chelsea potentially wouldn't be able to refuse for their dynamic midfielder.

Sky sources revealed on July 12 that the La Liga champions are keen to sign Chelsea midfielder but the Blues are unlikely to want to lose one of their prized assets without a fight.

Jack Grealish to Chelsea?

Chelsea may look to reinvest any potential Kante finances on English talent in the central midfield area. Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley were both signed by the Chelsea hierarchy, which could open the possibility of making a serious play for Jack Grealish. The Telegraph reported on June 15 that Chelsea are one of many clubs interested in securing Grealish's services, as are Tottenham.

Villa are keen to keep hold of the talented midfielder but appreciate that may be impossible after their play-off final defeat confirmed another year in the Sky Bet Championship.

Grealish has two years left on his contract, however, the club remains under pressure to balance the books. They want £40m.

Anthony Martial to Tottenham?

If Grealish was to join Chelsea over Tottenham, then Spurs could be in a position to step up their pursuit of the Manchester United winger, who has decided he wants to leave United, according to his agent.

Philippe Lamboley, director of USFA management, told French media that United do not want to lose the France international but have not found an agreement with him over a new contract.

Tottenham have a long-standing interest in Martial, Sky Sports News understands, but Lamboley insists United will have the final say on whether he stays or goes this summer.

Willian to Manchester United?

Sky sources reported in May that United and Jose Mourinho are interested in signing Willian from Chelsea this summer.

Willian, who was voted the club's players' player of the season, was used sporadically by Antonio Conte last season as reports suggested that the relationship between the two had broken down. Although Conte has since been sacked and replaced by Maurizio Sarri, Willian's future remains unclear.

On paper, he looks a like-for-like replacement for Martial, should United allow the Frenchman to leave.