Jose Fonte keen on Premier League return after terminating contract in China

Portugal defender Jose Fonte is a free agent

Former Southampton captain Jose Fonte has left Chinese club Dalian Yifang by mutual consent.

Fonte, who left West Ham to join the Chinese Super League side in February, would be keen on a return to the Premier League.

He made just seven appearances for Dalian Yifang before his contract was terminated.

The defender starred for Portugal at the World Cup in Russia, starting all four of their matches before they were knocked out by Uruguay in the round of 16.

He was also part of the Portugal team that won Euro 2016 when they beat France 1-0 in the final.

Fonte joined West Ham for a fee of £8m in January 2017 after seven years at Southampton.

He did not play for them again after October 2017 after sustaining an ankle injury that he later had surgery on.