European Paper Talk: Real Madrid want Gareth Bale-Romelu Lukaku swap

Romelu Lukaku signed for Manchester United from Everton last summer

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will only sanction the sale of Manchester United transfer target Gareth Bale if Romelu Lukaku moves in the other direction. (Don Balon)

And the European champions are closing in on the signing of another Premier League-based Belgian - Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois. The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper could complete a £31m switch to the Bernabeu in the next few days. (Marca)

Gareth Bale has reportedly held positive talks with Real regarding his future

If Barcelona are unable to agree a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot they will turn their attention to Ajax's Frenkie De Jong. The Dutch club are reluctant to part ways with the gifted 21-year-old before next summer, but Barca believe a bid of £44m will convince them to sell now. (Marca)

Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Real Madrid are also interested in De Jong but the Dutch youngster has eyes only for Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

Fulham have made a £1.3m offer for Espanyol goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez, 32, as they look to further bolster their squad for their return to the Premier League. (Lacontra Deportivo)

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay has played down talk of a move for experienced Arsenal full-back Nacho Monreal. (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid are on the verge of completing the signing of AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic. The 30-year-old, who had a two-year spell with Blackburn Rovers earlier in his career, was sent home from the Croatia World Cup squad after refusing to come on as a substitute in a group game against Nigeria. (Marca)

Alisson has been linked with a move away from Roma for the majority of 2018

Chelsea have identified Roma goalkeeper Alisson as their top target to replace Courtois, should the Belgian sign for Real Madrid. However, the 25-year-old Brazilian, valued at £62m by the Italian club, prefers a move to Liverpool as the Merseysiders can offer Champions League football this coming season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Monaco are closing in on the signing of CSKA midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, previously reported to be a Chelsea transfer target, although the French club are yet to agree a fee for the impressive 22-year-old playmaker. (L'Equipe)