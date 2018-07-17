Chelsea willing to let Thibaut Courtois leave but Eden Hazard not for sale, says Guillem Balague

Chelsea are willing to let Thibaut Courtois leave Stamford Bridge but have told Eden Hazard that he is not for sale, according to Sky Sports La Liga expert Guillem Balague.

Reports in Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws suggest Real Madrid have offered €170m (£150m) for Hazard and €55m (£48.5m) for Courtois.

However, Balague believes no bid will be forthcoming from Real unless Chelsea change their mind and Hazard is given permission to leave.

Hazard cast doubt on his Chelsea future after Belgium's 2-0 win over England in the World Cup third-place play-off, telling Belgian outlet HLN: "After six wonderful years at Chelsea, it might be time to discover something different.

"Certainly after this World Cup. I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision - if they want to let me go. You know my preferred destination."

Hazard joined Chelsea in 2012 and has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the Europa League.

Courtois has just a year left on his current deal and admitted he is prepared to run down his contract at Chelsea, with Sky in Italy reporting in May that negotiations over an extension had broken down.