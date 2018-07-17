Real Madrid target Eden Hazard 'would be a good fit in any team', says Clarence Seedorf

1:12 Clarence Seedorf says 'world-class' Eden Hazard would be a good fit in any team amid reports linking him with Real Madrid Clarence Seedorf says 'world-class' Eden Hazard would be a good fit in any team amid reports linking him with Real Madrid

Clarence Seedorf believes Eden Hazard would fit into any team in the world amid reports linking the Chelsea playmaker with Real Madrid.

With Cristiano Ronaldo joining Juventus, speculation is rife that Hazard could become the next Galactico at Real.

The 27-year-old cast doubt on his Chelsea future last week when admitting "it might be time to discover something different".

Seedorf, who won one of four Champions Leagues while at Real, believes the Belgian is capable of playing for any club.

"Madrid has always tried to get the best players and I'm sure they will continue to do that," Seedorf told Sky Sports News.

"Hazard would be a good fit in any team, he is one of the best players in the world.

Eden Hazard was one of the standout performers at the World Cup as Belgium finished third

"His creativity is fantastic. He had a great World Cup as well. I look forward to seeing, if he leaves Chelsea, where he's going to go."

With new manager Julen Lopetegui in charge, and Ronaldo no longer at the Bernabeu, Real are undergoing a transitional period this summer.

A third straight Champions League title last season was coupled with a disappointing showing in La Liga, where they finished third, 17 points behind champions Barcelona.

Clarence Seedorf believes Real Madrid will remain competitive despite losing Cristiano Ronaldo

With Real expected to compete on all fronts in the upcoming campaign, Seedorf does not believe the loss of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo will overly affect the club.

Seedorf added: "For Real Madrid, like many clubs, there's always a moment where big changes happen. This was one of those moments, but they are used to it and will still be competitive.

"I don't know [how much they will miss Ronaldo], we need to see. It has been an amazing nine years for him there, and now things move on. Time to rebuild on other elements of the team."