Friendly round-up: Everton and Huddersfield draw, Cardiff seal big win

Oumar Niasse scored in Everton's 1-1 draw at Bury

Oumar Niasse's second-half strike secured Everton a 1-1 draw against League One Bury in their pre-season friendly at Gigg Lane.

Everton, who handed starts to Cenk Tosun and Kevin Mirallas, hit the post four times after the break - Niasse striking the same post on three occasions - after Neil Danns had given Ryan Lowe's side a first-half lead.

However, Niasse wasn't to be denied, eventually blasting home after latching onto Matthew Pennington's through ball to level the scores.

The Premier League side, who made nine changes at the break, could have grabbed the lead in the 77th minute but substitute Cuco Martina's header rebounded off the post and, with seconds left, Niasse saw a powerful low drive smartly saved by goalkeeper Joe Murphy as Bury held on for a draw.

Everton manager Marco Silva watches on at Bury

Premier League new boys Cardiff secured a big victory at Bodmin Town, racking up 11 goals against their Cornish opponents.

First-half doubles from Kadeem Harris and Danny Ward plus goals from Bobby Reid, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Josh Murphy handed Neil Warnock's side a 7-1 advantage at the break - Max Gilbert with the goal for Bodmin.

After just 33 seconds of the second-half seven goals became eight as Harris completed his hat-trick, winning and scoring a penalty for the second time during the evening

Kadeem Harris scores from the penalty spot in Cardiff's win

Ward then completed his own hat-trick from the spot in the 56th minute before Murphy added his second three minutes later.

Gary Madine rounded off the scoring in the 90th minute.

Frank Lampard suffered defeat for the first time as Derby manager as his side lost 3-1 to League Two Mansfield.

David Flitcroft's side took the lead midway through the second half, substitute Jordan Graham capitalising on confusion in the Derby defence.

Frank Lampard saw his Derby side lose at Mansfield

Lampard's side equalised five minutes later, Mason Bennett scoring his second goal in as many pre-season games.

The League Two side regained the lead in the 77th minute with Lee Angol scoring from the spot after being fouled by Jayden Bogle to win the penalty.

Mansfield rounded off a good night's work, securing the win through CJ Hamilton's strike.

Finally, Huddersfield were held to a 0-0 draw against Dynamo Dresden in the first game of their pre-season tour of Germany.