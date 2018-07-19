Liverpool-bound Alisson 'big loss' for Roma, says Diego Perotti

Alisson joined Roma in 2016

Roma winger Diego Perotti says the departure of Liverpool-bound goalkeeper Alisson will be a "big loss".

Alisson is set to undergo a medical with Liverpool ahead of a £67m deal that will make him the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

The Brazilian conceded 28 goals in 37 Serie A appearances last season and was a key figure as Roma reached the Champions League semi-finals, where they lost to Liverpool.

"He was a really important goalkeeper for us and his saves rescued a lot of points and games last season, but that is football," Perotti told Sky in Italy.

"Admittedly, Alisson is a big loss for us, because he's a great guy, was a strong part of the locker room dynamic and we're sorry to see him go, but life is like that."

0:26 We take a look at Alisson's stats from his 2017/18 season with Roma We take a look at Alisson's stats from his 2017/18 season with Roma

Roma have already lost midfielder Radja Nainggolan this summer while they sold Mohamed Salah to Liverpool last year.

Perotti added: "It happened with Salah and Nainggolan, Roma continued and will carry on, so we must do just as well as last season.

"I will say that a club never acts to damage itself, as every move is made to improve the team overall. We'll see how it goes at the end of the season."

Roma have made several signings this summer, including Javier Pastore, Justin Kluivert and Davide Santon.