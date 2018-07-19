West Ham, Newcastle interested in Mexican Diego Reyes

Diego Reyes in action for Mexico against Poland at the World Cup

West Ham and Newcastle are interested in Mexico international defender Diego Reyes.

Reyes, who has 53 caps for Mexico, is a free agent after his contract at Porto expired in the summer.

Fenerbahce have made an offer for the 25-year-old centre-half.

Reyes joined Porto from Mexican side America for €7m in 2013 and made 49 appearances for the Portuguese side.

He has had two spells on loan in La Liga, with Real Sociedad in 2015/16 and Espanyol in 2016/17.

West Ham have already signed two centre-backs this summer, with Issa Diop joining from Toulouse for £21.9m and Fabian Balbuena joining from Corinthians for £6.5m.