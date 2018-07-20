Roma make move for Bordeaux's Malcom

Roma are understood to have made a bid of over £30m for Malcom

Roma have made a £31.3m offer to Bordeaux to sign Everton target Malcom, Sky in Italy are reporting.

A response from the French Ligue 1 club is expected in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Sky in Italy understand the player has already agreed personal terms with Roma after a positive meeting between his agents and sporting director Monchi on Thursday.

Sky sources reported earlier this week that Everton were interested in signing the Brazilian.

Malcom burst onto the scene last season and was a target for Tottenham in January before they signed Lucas Moura from PSG.

The 21-year-old joined Bordeaux from Brazilian side Corinthians in January 2016, and has scored 23 goals in 96 games for the club.

Inter Milan have also shown interest in signing the winger, according to Sky in Italy.