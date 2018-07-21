European Paper Talk: Andre Schurrle set for Borussia Dortmund exit

Andre Schurrle looks set to leave Borussia Dortmund

The summer transfer window is hotting up as moves continue to take place, which in turn trigger rumours of other deals.

Italy

AC Milan centre-back Leonardo Bonucci is interested in a reunion with former team-mate Gianluigi Buffon, who is now with Paris Saint-Germain. The side from the French capital have begun negotiations with the player and his club, who are said to want £31m for the 31-year-old they signed from Juventus just last summer. He is also being monitored by Manchester City and Chelsea. (Corriere dello Sport)

Napoli have dismissed claims they are in the market for former striker Edinson Cavani. No sooner had rumours emerged that Carlo Ancelotti's side were making a move for the Uruguayan, than they were quashed by the Italian club's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, who also dismissed claims they were interested in Karim Benzema. (Various)

The latest Manchester United transfer rumours in Italy are linking out-of-favour centre back Victor Lindelof with Juventus, should the Italian champions' current defender, Daniele Rugani, leave for Chelsea. The Old Lady have a number of targets on their list of possible replacements, including Atletico Madrid pair Diego Godin and Stefan Savic. (Tuttosport)

0:58 On the latest episode of Transfer Talk, Keith Downie explains why a 'massive standoff' over transfer funds at Newcastle has led to Rafael Benitez rejecting two contract offers On the latest episode of Transfer Talk, Keith Downie explains why a 'massive standoff' over transfer funds at Newcastle has led to Rafael Benitez rejecting two contract offers

Germany

Andre Schurrle has left Borussia Dortmund's pre-season camp in the United States in order to complete a transfer away from the club. Officials are refusing to name his destination, but a return to the Premier League has been rumoured for the former Chelsea player. "Of course, we won't tell you which club it is. He is released for talks for another club," said a BVB spokesperson. (Kicker)

The interested Premier League club could be Crystal Palace. Eagles winger Wilfried Zaha has been linked with a move to Dortmund, and they could be using Schurrle as part of the deal. (Bild)

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said that James Rodriguez will not be moving clubs during this transfer window. The Colombian is halfway through a two-year loan deal at the Bundesliga champions from Real Madrid, and looks set to see it out. "Many things coming from Spain are not true," said Rummenigge. "He will play for sure this season, and I expect that he will play for Bayern." (Kicker)

Spain

Real Madrid are waiting for Chelsea to land a replacement for Thibaut Courtois before finalising their deal for the Belgian. The 26-year-old is interested in a return to Madrid, where he once played for Atletico on loan from Chelsea, and all parties are hoping for a quick resolution. (AS)

Cristiano Ronaldo has started to pay back his tax bill in Spain. The Portuguese forward has reportedly paid €13.5m, but will have to pay another €5m in 'interest and fines'. (Cadena Cope)

France

Sevilla are targeting former Lyon defender Nicolas N'Koulou as a replacement for Clement Lenglet who left for Barcelona. N'Koulou spent last season on loan at Torino and the Italian side activated a clause to sign him on a permanent deal, but they could look to cash in immediately by selling him to the Spanish club. (L'Equipe)