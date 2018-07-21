Friendly round-up: Derby, Leicester, Crystal Palace and Watford win

Jack Wilshere (right) made his West Ham debut at Preston

Frank Lampard's first game at Pride Park as Derby County boss ended in a comfortable 3-0 win over Premier League Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

After an uneventful first half, Derby opened the scoring on 58 minutes when Joe Ledley set up man of the match Tom Lawrence for the opener. A short time later Lawrence had a second thanks to a great solo run and finish beyond Alex McCarthy by the ex-Manchester United striker.

The third came nine minutes from the end after debutant Florian Jozefzoon saw his effort saved, but Mason Bennett was on hand to tap in the rebound for his third goal in as many pre-season games.

At Meadow Lane, Leicester City recovered from falling behind to Lewis Alessandra's early strike to beat Notts County 4-1.

Claude Puel, who fielded new signings Jonny Evans and James Maddison, saw his side hit back through skipper Wes Morgan, who pulled them level with a thumping finish.

Hamza Choudhury's side-footed finish put the visitors ahead, before a mazy dribble and finish by Demarai Gray gave the Foxes breathing space.

Substitute Islam Slimani, who has been linked with a return to Sporting Lisbon, finished off the scoring late on.

Meanwhile, another Premier League team were also forced to come from behind on Saturday as Crystal Palace overcame Oxford United 3-1 at the Kassam Stadium.

Former Palace loanee Jonathan Obika put the home side in front, albeit against the run of play, only for Roy Hodgson's men to respond in the second period thanks to an inspired showing by Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivorian, whose future at the club is in doubt, levelled matters with a brilliant run and strike soon after half-time, before Jeffrey Schlupp and Sullay Kaikai sealed the win with further goals.

Wilfried Zaha scored a stunning strike at Oxford United

Elsewhere, Wimbledon caused a surprise by beating Brighton 2-1 at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

First-half goals from Joe Piggot and Kwesi Appiah gave the League One team a half-time lead and despite Oliver Norwood's penalty reducing the deficit with half an hour left to play, the Dons held on to register a memorable win.

Also in action on Saturday were Huddersfield Town, who lost both their games in the Interwetten Cup in Essen. David Wagner's team went down 2-0 to Real Betis in their semi-final clash - which only lasted for 45 minutes - with the Spaniards taking the lead after a mistake by goalkeeper Joel Coleman allowed Loren Moron to score.

Just three minutes later and Sergio Canales made it 2-0 to Betis, leaving Huddersfield to then face Werder Bremen in the third-place playoff. But they fared no better, going down 1-0 to the Bundesliga side, Austria international midfielder Florian Kainz with the winner.

There was better news for Watford, though, who ended their week-long training camp in Austria by beating Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-1. Isaac Success had given the Hornets a first-half ahead, only for the Bundesliga new boys to soon pull level.

However, Javi Gracia's side scored twice more after the interval thanks to strikes from Troy Deeney and Jerome Sinclair, while Jack Wilshere made his West Ham United debut as Manuel Pellegrini's team drew 2-2 at Preston North End.

Marko Arnautovic gave the Hammers a seventh-minute lead after Mark Noble's quickly-taken free kick picked out the Austria international, but the hosts then equalised through Tom Clarke's header.

Arnautovic put West Ham back in front just before the break, however, after Wilshere was taken off at half-time, Billy Bodin rescued a point for Preston with 14 minutes left to play.