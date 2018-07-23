European Paper Talk: Gareth Bale to stay at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale will reportedly be staying at the Bernabeu this season

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured Europe's news outlets to bring you all the headlines from the continent.

Spain

Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid looks secure with the Wales attacker expected to be one of their key players next season. Bale raised doubts over his status at the club, after their Champions League final win over Liverpool, regarding his lack of regular football. The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus has put the focus back on Bale and it seems likely he will remain with the European champions. (AS)

Bale had been routinely linked with a move back to the Premier League

Thibaut Courtois' potential move to Real Madrid is being held up while Chelsea attempt to replace the goalkeeper. The Premier League club are interested in bringing Petr Cech back to Stamford Bridge and are also considering a move for Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel. The Golden Glove winner at this summer's World Cup is keen to return to Spain, where his children live, after a successful spell at Atletico Madrid prior to joining Chelsea. With his contract expiring in a year, the Premier League club are prepared to sell him and avoid losing him on a free transfer. (Marca)

Germany

Rumoured Fulham transfer target Andre Schurrle is tempted by a move back to London and could be in line for a return to the Premier League. The former Chelsea forward is currently at Borussia Dortmund and has attracted the interest of newly promoted Fulham and Crystal Palace. It is reported a loan move could be the most likely option for the 27-year-old. (SportBild)

Andre Schurrle could be on his way back to the Premier League

Italy

Inter Milan are keen to bring Porto midfielder Hector Herrera to the club. The Mexico international has attracted the interest of Inter boss Luciano Spalletti after his promising form for club and country. Discussions are being held over the 28-year-old with a move to Italy looking increasingly likely. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Roma are closing in on a replacement for Alisson with Robin Olsen expected to move to the club. The 28-year-old FC Copenhagen goalkeeper has reportedly been lined up to join the Serie A team following the world-record deal which saw Alisson move to Liverpool. (Corriere dello Sport)

France

Paris Saint-Germain are keen to strengthen their defence and have set their sights on signing Domagoj Vida. The Croatian helped his team reach the World Cup final in Russia and PSG have opened talks over a possible move to France. The Besiktas defender's reputation has been enhanced following the World Cup and his performances could result in a move to France. (Le 10 Sport)

Lille midfielder Thiago Mendes could be on his way out of the club with a number of teams showing an interest. The Brazilian midfielder has caught the eye of West Ham while Wolfsburg and Lazio have already lodged bids for the 26-year-old. Mendes was one of the stand out performers in a disappointing campaign for Lille. (L'Equipe)