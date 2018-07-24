European Paper Talk: Roma and Arsenal vying to sign Steven Nzonzi

With just weeks of the transfer window remaining, the rumour mill is churning out stories across Europe. We have already witnessed a number of big moves across the continent and there will be plenty more to come.

Our friends at Football Whispers have sifted through the European media to find the best transfer news and latest stories.

France

Arsenal are the latest club to show interest in World Cup-winning midfielder Steven Nzonzi. The Sevilla man is one of the most sought-after players from the triumphant France squad, and is the subject of a number of transfer rumours this month. Unai Emery wants a reunion with the player he managed during his own time in Seville, but Arsenal are being put off by the £35m release clause, but are hopefully of getting him for cheaper. (France Football)

Italy

Roma are among the other clubs interested in Nzonzi, and will challenge Arsenal for his signature. Their director of football, Monchi, signed the midfielder during his time as Sevilla sporting director, and wants to reunite with the player in the Italian capital. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro is set to move to the Premier League as the Turin club try to recoup some of their outlay for Cristiano Ronaldo. West Ham or Leicester are said to be the preferred destinations for the 25-year-old, who has a number of offers on the table. It's likely that Juventus will decide his destination by accepting only the most lucrative offer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus are also linked with an audacious move to bring Paul Pogba back to the club. Current midfielder Miralem Pjanic has been attracting interest from a number of big clubs, and Juve see this as a chance to refresh their midfield. Pogba is the dream target at the top of their list, which also contains the names of Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio. (Corriere dello Sport)

It's a busy time for Juventus, with Gonzalo Higuain also the subject of interest from across Europe. AC Milan technical director, Leonardo, contacted the Bianconeri to enquire about the Argentine striker who could cost €58m, and is also still on the radar of Chelsea. (Sky Sport Italia)

Spain

Dani Parejo has emerged as a target for Barcelona, should they fail to land one of Ilkay Gundogan or Adrien Rabiot. The 29-year-old midfielder began his career at Real Madrid, and spent some time on loan at Queens Park Rangers, before moving to Valencia in 2011. (AS)

Bordeaux winger Malcom had a last minute change of heart as Barcelona entered the race for his signature - a race which Roma looked to have already won. The Italian club even announced on Twitter that a deal was done, but the Brazilian attacker failed to fly to Italy for his medical once learning of Barcelona's interest. The Catalans see him as an alternative to Chelsea winger Willian, whose price tag they believe is too high. (Marca)

Portugal

Porto's Brazilian left-back Alex Telles is a Real Madrid target, as the European Champions look for someone to challenge Marcelo and possibly a long-term replacement for the 30-year-old. Club officials were in Portugal on Monday to negotiate a deal. (Record)