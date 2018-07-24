Gareth Southgate, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp named on The Best FIFA Men's Coach shortlist

Gareth Southgate took England to the World Cup semi-finals

England's Gareth Southgate, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Liverpool 's Jurgen Klopp have been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men's Coach of 2018.

Southgate led England to their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years in Russia despite only having held one senior managerial position beforehand.

Guardiola helped City lift the Premier League title in record-breaking fashion as they became the first team to reach 100 points. He also won the League Cup after a 3-0 win over Arsenal at Wembley in February.

Klopp took Liverpool to the Champions League final where they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in Kiev, as well as ensuring the Merseyside club qualified for next year's competition after finishing fourth in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola's sides impressed during the 2017/18 season

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez is also among the nominees after guiding the Red Devils to a third-place finish at the World Cup in Russia for the first time in the nation's history.

France's World Cup-winning coach Didier Deschamps has also been shortlisted, alongside compatriot Zinedine Zidane, who won his third consecutive Champions League with Real Madrid before leaving the Bernabeu.

Russia boss Stanislav Cherchesov is the outsider for the award after he led Russia, who were the lowest ranked team heading into the World Cup, to the quarter-finals with a win over former world champions Spain in the previous round.

Zlatko Dalic claims a place on the 11-man list after taking Croatia to a World Cup final for a first time in their history, having only ever reached the semi-finals on one occasion in 1998, which they lost 4-2 to France.

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has been nominated off the back of a successful opening season at the Camp Nou - leading them to the La Liga title and Copa del Rey, narrowly missing out on an historic unbeaten league season.

Ernesto Valverde and Zinedine Zidane were successful on domestic and European fronts respectively

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone was unable to recreate similar domestic success with Atletico Madrid - they finished third - but won the Europa League with the Rojiblancos.

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri is also among the nominees after winning his fourth successive Italian league and cup double.

Shortlist

Massimiliano Allegri (ITA) - Juventus

Stanislav Cherchesov (RUS) - Russia national team

Zlatko Dalic (CRO) - Croatia national team

Didier Deschamps (FRA) - France national team

Pep Guardiola (ESP) - Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp (GER) - Liverpool

Roberto Martinez (ESP) - Belgium national team

Diego Simeone (ARG) - Atletico Madrid

Gareth Southgate (ENG) - England national team

Ernesto Valverde (ESP) - Barcelona

Zinedine Zidane (FRA) - Real Madrid