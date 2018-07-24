Gareth Southgate, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp named on The Best FIFA Men's Coach shortlist
By Zinny Boswell
Last Updated: 24/07/18 1:56pm
England's Gareth Southgate, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Liverpool 's Jurgen Klopp have been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men's Coach of 2018.
Southgate led England to their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years in Russia despite only having held one senior managerial position beforehand.
Guardiola helped City lift the Premier League title in record-breaking fashion as they became the first team to reach 100 points. He also won the League Cup after a 3-0 win over Arsenal at Wembley in February.
Klopp took Liverpool to the Champions League final where they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in Kiev, as well as ensuring the Merseyside club qualified for next year's competition after finishing fourth in the Premier League.
Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez is also among the nominees after guiding the Red Devils to a third-place finish at the World Cup in Russia for the first time in the nation's history.
France's World Cup-winning coach Didier Deschamps has also been shortlisted, alongside compatriot Zinedine Zidane, who won his third consecutive Champions League with Real Madrid before leaving the Bernabeu.
Russia boss Stanislav Cherchesov is the outsider for the award after he led Russia, who were the lowest ranked team heading into the World Cup, to the quarter-finals with a win over former world champions Spain in the previous round.
Zlatko Dalic claims a place on the 11-man list after taking Croatia to a World Cup final for a first time in their history, having only ever reached the semi-finals on one occasion in 1998, which they lost 4-2 to France.
Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has been nominated off the back of a successful opening season at the Camp Nou - leading them to the La Liga title and Copa del Rey, narrowly missing out on an historic unbeaten league season.
Meanwhile, Diego Simeone was unable to recreate similar domestic success with Atletico Madrid - they finished third - but won the Europa League with the Rojiblancos.
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri is also among the nominees after winning his fourth successive Italian league and cup double.
Shortlist
Massimiliano Allegri (ITA) - Juventus
Stanislav Cherchesov (RUS) - Russia national team
Zlatko Dalic (CRO) - Croatia national team
Didier Deschamps (FRA) - France national team
Pep Guardiola (ESP) - Manchester City
Jurgen Klopp (GER) - Liverpool
Roberto Martinez (ESP) - Belgium national team
Diego Simeone (ARG) - Atletico Madrid
Gareth Southgate (ENG) - England national team
Ernesto Valverde (ESP) - Barcelona
Zinedine Zidane (FRA) - Real Madrid
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.