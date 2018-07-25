European Paper Talk: Leonardo Bonucci moving back to Juventus?

Leonardo Bonucci could be on his way back to Juventus

Italy

AC Milan and Juventus have started discussions over the transfer of Leonardo Bonucci back to the Bianconeri. A deal could involve Gonzalo Higuain or Mattia Caldara and progress has been made in the past two days (Tuttosport).

Inter Milan are looking into the possibility of signing Davide Zappacosta from Chelsea. Luciano Spalletti had initially wanted Sime Vrsaljko, but with Atletico Madrid holding firm on the Croatian, Zappacosta could now be a target (Gazzetta dello Sport).

Spain

Valencia fear a big money offer for Rodrigo from Real Madrid. The Spanish international has a £107m release clause written into his contract which could tempt the European champions, who are looking to replace Cristiano Ronaldo this summer (Marca).

Malcom was offered to Real Madrid last week before the Brazilian winger completed a controversial move to Barcelona. The European champions decided to pass on the Bordeaux player, though (AS).

Gelson Martins is already in Madrid as he awaits his move from Sporting Lisbon to Atletico Madrid. The winger arrived in the Spanish capital on Monday, with his transfer expected to be confirmed in the coming days (AS).

Juventus could make a bid for Real Madrid's Theo Hernandez as they prepare for the possible departure of Alex Sandro. The Spanish left back is also wanted by Real Sociedad (Marca).

Thomas Tuchel has excluded both Goncalo Guedes and Jese Rodriguez from his Paris Saint-Germain squad for pre-season. Valencia have already met with PSG and Jorge Mendes to discuss a permanent move for Guedes after the winger spent last season on loan there. PSG want £62m for the player (Marca).

France

Tuchel has handed PSG his transfer window wishlist, with the German coach eager to sign Antonio Rudiger and Renato Sanches. Tuchel is also keen on Axel Witsel, who is a Borussia Dortmund transfer target this summer (Le Parisien).

Rodrigo enjoyed his best goalscoring season last term

Germany

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says the German champions' squad is too big and sales will be made. (SportBILD).

Portugal

Talks between Benfica and Leganes continued on Tuesday over the transfer of Gabriel Pires to the Portuguese club. Leganes are demanding £13m for the Brazilian midfielder, with Benfica hopeful he can be registered in time for Champions League qualification (O Jogo).

Mikel Agu has admitted that he wants to leave Porto this summer. The Nigerian is tired of being loaned out by the Portuguese club and now wants a permanent transfer as he tries to find first team football (O Jogo).