Wolves join hunt to sign Yerry Mina from Barcelona

Yerry Mina has only been at Barcelona since January

Wolverhampton Wanderers have joined the race to sign Barcelona defender Yerry Mina, Sky Sports News understands.

The newly promoted Premier League side have made an enquiry about the 23-year-old's availability and would be willing to work on a loan move or a permanent deal.

Everton are also interested in Mina, say Sky sources, and the centre-half is believed to be keen on a move to England.

Mina only joined Barcelona in January from Brazilian side Palmeiras, but has found opportunities at the Nou Camp to be limited.

He was more successful at the World Cup this summer, where he scored three goals in as many games for Colombia - including the last minute equaliser against England in the last 16.