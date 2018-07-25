Everton keen on Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina from Barcelona

Barcelona defenders Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne are wanted by Everton

Everton have stepped up their efforts to secure the double signing of Barcelona defenders Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina, according to Sky sources in Spain.

Digne has travelled to the USA with Barcelona while Mina is still on a break after World Cup duty with Colombia.



Everton are in the market for a left-back and centre-back and the two Barcelona players have been targeted by the Toffees, following the capture of Richarlison from Watford.

The club signed Richarlison on a five-year contract with the fee believed to be around £40m for the 21-year-old.

Richarlison was new Everton manager Marco Silva's first signing since taking charge at Goodison Park - a year after bringing the striker to Watford from Fluminense.

Silva says he is keen to expand his squad to increase competition for first-team places at the club.

He said: "The competition between our players is really important to me. This is what will make us better as a club, always that competition within the squad."