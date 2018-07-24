Barcelona agree £37.3m Malcom deal with Bordeaux

Barcelona have agreed a deal with Bordeaux to sign Malcom for a fee that could rise to €42m (£37.3m).

A statement on the Barcelona website said the Brazilian will sign a five-year contract at the Nou Camp.

The Spaniards will pay a fee of £36.4m plus a further £889,000 in potential add-ons to complete the deal.

Malcom is due to arrive in the city on Tuesday, where he will have the traditional photograph taken by the Barca badge outside the club offices, before undergoing a medical on Wednesday morning.

The 21-year-old will then join the club's pre-season tour of the United States.

"FC Barcelona and Girondins de Bordeaux have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira," a Barcelona statement said.

"The operation will cost 41m euros and 1m in variables.

"The player will sign with the club for the next five seasons, until the end of the 2022/23 season."

Roma had reached an agreement with Bordeaux to sign the player in a deal worth £31.3m, which was subject to a medical, but Malcom asked to speak to Barcelona once he learned of their interest.

Malcom was a target for Tottenham in January before they signed Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain.

He scored 23 goals in 96 appearances for the Ligue 1 side who he joined from Brazilian team Corinthians in 2016.