Nabil Fekir, Jack Grealish, Gonzalo Higuain: Sky Sports Fantasy Football rates transfer targets

Sky Sports Fantasy Football has priced up potential Premier League transfer targets, rating Nabil Fekir and Gonzalo Higuain as the most valuable potential additions.

With just two weeks until the revised transfer deadline date of August 9, business looks set to crank up as Premier League sides prepare for the new campaign.

Arsenal, Liverpool and West Ham have made moves early but while Manchester United reportedly have domestic targets in Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire, plenty of further additions are expected from abroad.

Based on the most likely major deals according to Sky Bet's transfer odds, here are five big names expected to arrive and the Sky Sports Fantasy Football valuations you may just want to make a note of...

0:45 Sky Sports Fantasy Football price up the top targets Sky Sports Fantasy Football price up the top targets

Gonzalo Higuain (11/10 to join Chelsea)

Gonzalo Higuain has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's summer has been eventful, with new manager Maurizio Sarri only appointed in the middle of July following Antonio Conte's widely-anticipated departure. But the odds suggest they could still land one of the world's most prolific strikers in Gonzalo Higuain. The Argentina striker endured an underwhelming World Cup and netted a relatively modest 16 Serie A goals for Juventus last season, so is thought to be available following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Juventus. He would still be seen as an upgrade on Alvaro Morata (£11.7m), with only Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Romelu Lukaku, Sergio Aguero, Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane given higher price tags.

Sky Sports Fantasy Football valuation: £12.3m

Nabil Fekir (11/8 to join Liverpool)

Nabil Fekir scored 18 times for Lyon last season

It would not be a transfer window without a good 'will-he-won't-he' narrative and Nabil Fekir's prospective move to Liverpool has appeared just that. Seemingly ruled out by Lyon's president earlier this month, there has since been suggestions that the Reds could still complete the deal. He would certainly represent a promising Sky Sports Fantasy Football prospect, having scored 18 goals and eight assists in Ligue 1 last season, while also capturing 12 MOTM awards according to Whoscored's ratings.

Sky Sports Fantasy Football valuation: £10.1m

Jack Grealish (8/13 to join Tottenham)

Jack Grealish remains odds-on to head to Tottenham

With just two weeks to go, Tottenham are yet to make the signings that seemed in the offing when Mauricio Pochettino committed his future to the club with a new contract. Jack Grealish has long been linked as Aston Villa navigate some financial difficulties following their failed promotion attempt. Villa want to keep him but Grealish represents the sort of player with which Pochettino has proved prolific in promoting to the elite level.

Sky Sports Fantasy Football valuation: £8.8m

Andre Silva (10/11 to join Wolves)

Andre Silva scored six times in the Europa League last season

Wolves' Sky Bet Championship title romp was even more impressive given they did it without a prolific striker, Leo Bonatini their top scoring striker on 12 goals. With Joao Moutinho adding to the creativity of Diego Jota, Ivan Cavaleiro and Helder Costa, Nuno Espirito Santo's side should create chances. Andre Silva failed to deliver on the promise shown at Porto during his 12-month stint at AC Milan, scoring just twice in 34 Serie A appearances, although he did score six times in the Europa League and could be one to watch.

Sky Sports Fantasy Football valuation: £9.6m

Leon Bailey (6/4 to join Chelsea)

Is Leon Bailey set to replace Eden Hazard at Chelsea?

While vague suggestions of winger Leon Bailey representing England at the World Cup failed to materialise, odds of 6/4 suggest that he could make the switch to the Premier League this summer. Blessed with pace, skill and goalscoring prowess, Bailey would help fill the void of Eden Hazard if the Belgian swaps Stamford Bridge for Real Madrid. The 20-year-old found the net nine times last season, just three less than Hazard, and provided one more assist for Bayer Leverkusen.

Sky Sports Fantasy Football valuation: £8.9m