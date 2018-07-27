Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has ban upheld

Jerome Valcke served as FIFA secretary general under Sepp Blatter

The former secretary general of FIFA has had his 10-year ban from football upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday.

Jerome Valcke served in the position for eight years during Sepp Blatter's presidency but was sacked in 2016 and handed a decade-long ban from all football-related activity by the FIFA ethics committee.

His appeal was heard in October, and on Friday it was dismissed by CAS.

"The offences found to have been committed by Jerome Valcke were cumulatively of a serious degree of gravity," CAS said in its statement, adding the ban and fine of 100,000 Swiss francs (£76,600) "were wholly proportionate."

More to follow.