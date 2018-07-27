Euro Paper Talk: Milan near deal for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain

Milan hope to sign Juve forward Gonzalo Higuain

With only weeks of the transfer window remaining speculation is rife across the top divisions in Europe. Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Real Madrid to Juventus has been the headline deal so far but more big-name transfers are likely before the window shuts.

Italy

AC Milan are closing in on a deal for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain. The Chelsea transfer target has dropped down the pecking order with the Italian champions following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Chelsea were reportedly keen to bring the Argentina forward to Stamford Bridge but it appears Milan are in pole position to secure his signature. Juventus want at least £53m for the 30-year-old with his departure likely to be settled within the next fortnight (Gazzetta dello Sport).

Roma have turned their attention to Brazilian talent David Neres after missing out on Malcom. Ajax winger Neres has attracted the interest of the Serie A club after Barcelona snatched Malcom from under their noses. Roma thought they had agreed a deal for him but missed out on the transfer and have targeted 21-year-old Neres to fill the void (Calciomercato).

Spain

Barcelona have not given up hope of signing Adrien Rabiot from Paris Saint-Germain. The 23-year-old midfielder has attracted the interest of the La Liga champions although it is expected to be difficult to agree a deal with PSG. The Barcelona transfer target is in the final year of his contract but the strained relationship between the clubs, following the Neymar signing, means it could be tough to pull off this summer. (Marca).

Alaves have shown an interest in Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral. With the recent departure of Ronaldo, there is a role to fill for the Champions League winners although the 21-year-old could struggle for game time again. New boss Julen Lopetegui will decide on Mayoral's role during pre-season but a move to Alaves could appeal to the forward (AS).

France

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly cooled their interest in Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng. The French champions have been heavily linked with Boateng but the chances of a deal appear to be slim. PSG have prioritised signing a midfielder and the cost of Boateng means the German is not one of their main targets. (L'Equipe).

Germany

Schalke defender Benedikt Howedes is likely to leave the club, potentially on loan, with Galatasaray showing an interest. Howedes spent last season on loan at Juventus and the 30-year-old is expected to agree another move for this campaign. (Bild)

Portugal

Benfica forward Haris Seferovic is focused on his future at the club despite reportedly being out of favour. Seferovic could be available for a transfer but the 26-year-old Switzerland striker has a long-term contract at Benfica and is keen to remain at the club (O Jogo).