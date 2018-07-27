Chelsea make Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford top target should Thibuat Courtois join Real Madrid
England No 1 ranks above Kasper Schmeichel and Jack Butland as possible replacements
Last Updated: 27/07/18 2:00pm
Chelsea have made Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford their primary target should Thibaut Courtois leave for Real Madrid this summer, Sky Sports News understands.
Earlier this week, Sky Sports News reported Kasper Schmeichel and Jack Butland are among the possible replacements at Stamford Bridge, but Pickford ranks above both of them on Chelsea's wanted list.
Everton are likely to resist any approach for the man they signed for £30m from Sunderland last summer, with the 24-year-old one of England's standout players as they progressed to the World Cup semi-finals.
He was also Everton's Player of the Year last season, in both the awards voted for by fans and his team-mates.
Liverpool stole a march on Chelsea by signing Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who was the first choice to work under new manager Maurizio Sarri, but now Pickford is the favoured option.
Chelsea have yet to make a formal approach to Everton, while there has been no comment from either club so far.
It is thought Courtois will be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. The Belgium goalkeeper has one year left on his current Chelsea deal, and has said he is prepared to run down that contract so he can leave on a free next summer.
Sarri has told reporters he wants to talk directly to Courtois to gauge how the 26-year-old is feeling before making any decision about his future. The goalkeeper is due to return from holiday and join Chelsea training, a week on Monday.
Sky in Italy reported earlier in this window that negotiations over a new deal had broken down.
