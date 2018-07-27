Sunderland consider Aberdeen target Christian Doidge of Forest Green Rovers

Christian Doidge scored in the National League play-off final that promoted Forest Green to the EFL in 2017

Sunderland and Aberdeen are interested in Forest Green Rovers striker Christian Doidge, according to Sky sources.

The Black Cats have Doidge on their list as a potential alternative to first-choice target Charlie Wyke of Bradford City.

The Dons, meanwhile, need a new striker after selling Adam Rooney to non-league Salford City this summer.

Doidge, who has scored over 50 goals for Forest Green since signing in 2016, has also attracted interest from Peterborough and Bradford City in League One.

League Two Forest Green are understood to value 25-year-old Doidge in the region of £750,000.

He was on the youth books at Southampton and Bristol Rovers before playing in the Welsh leagues for Cwmbran Celtic, Croesyceiliog, Barry Town and Carmarthen Town.

He then spent two seasons at Dagenham & Redbridge before joining Forest Green two years ago.

