Sunderland consider Aberdeen target Christian Doidge of Forest Green Rovers
By Lyall Thomas
Last Updated: 27/07/18 3:51pm
Sunderland and Aberdeen are interested in Forest Green Rovers striker Christian Doidge, according to Sky sources.
The Black Cats have Doidge on their list as a potential alternative to first-choice target Charlie Wyke of Bradford City.
S'land vs Charlton
August 4, 2018, 12:00pm
Live on
The Dons, meanwhile, need a new striker after selling Adam Rooney to non-league Salford City this summer.
Doidge, who has scored over 50 goals for Forest Green since signing in 2016, has also attracted interest from Peterborough and Bradford City in League One.
The new season is here
Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels for over 500 live games of football this season. Find out more.
League Two Forest Green are understood to value 25-year-old Doidge in the region of £750,000.
He was on the youth books at Southampton and Bristol Rovers before playing in the Welsh leagues for Cwmbran Celtic, Croesyceiliog, Barry Town and Carmarthen Town.
Aberdeen vs Rangers
August 5, 2018, 12:30pm
Live on
He then spent two seasons at Dagenham & Redbridge before joining Forest Green two years ago.
Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.