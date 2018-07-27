Bristol City 1-1 Bournemouth: Eddie Howe's men maintain unbeaten pre-season form

Josh King scored for Bournemouth at Ashton Gate

Bournemouth maintained their unbeaten pre-season form as they played out a 1-1 draw with Sky Bet Championship side Bristol City on Friday.

Eddie Howe's men made a quick start at Ashton Gate, with goalkeeper Max O'Leary forced into a superb block in the seventh minute to keep out Jermain Defoe after a good cross from Josh King.

And it was the latter who opened the scoring not long after as Nathan Baker failed to deal with a forward pass, allowing King t fire home.

But Bristol City were not to be intimidated by their Premier League opponents as Jamie Paterson let fly from 20 yards, just missing Asmir Begovic's upright in the 20th minute.

And they equalised seven minutes before the break after a ball across the face of goal from Paterson was slotted home at the far post by Andreas Weimann.

Bristol City were forced into their second change of the game early into the second half as Joe Bryan - who has been subject to transfer speculation - was taken off with an injury.

Bristol City's Andreas Weimann (centre) celebrates scoring

The hosts then went close in the 65th minute as Niclas Eliasson whipped a great ball into the area, but Weimann's header went just wide.

Bristol City continued to press for the winner and went close twice through new signing Mohamed Eisa, who was making his first appearance for the club. Begovic was forced into a low save by the forward before the goalkeeper was there again to keep out Eisa's strike on the angle.

Bournemouth's best chance of the half came in the 84th minute as Steve Cook rose to meet a Jordon Ibe corner, but could only direct it wide of the post as the game ended in a draw.