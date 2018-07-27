Stevenage 0-1 Watford: Late Andre Gray goals gives Hornets win

Will Hughes and James Ferry battle for possession the pre-season friendly

A late goal from Andre Gray was enough for Watford to beat Stevenage 1-0 in a pre-season friendly on Friday.

The Hornets began the game well as Ben Wilmot just hit wide from a Troy Deeney lay-off before Will Hughes' effort was pushed away by Paul Farman.

From the resulting corner, the goalkeeper made another superb save to stop a bullet header from Sebastian Prodl.

Alex Jakubiak was denied twice around the half an hour mark, with the striker's first effort only able to find the side of the net before Farman came out to stop him from racing through on goal.

Stevenage did muster a chance in the first half, but Ben Nugent was unable to beat Heurelho Gomes with a header, and the Watford goalkeeper was in action again just minutes into the second half as he kept out a header from Alex Revell at close range.

After make nine changes on the hour mark, Watford nearly broke the deadlock when Roberto Pereyra produced a wonderful curling effort, but it was kept out by another great Farman save.

But Watford got the winner with three minutes of the game to play as Gray nodded home from a Pereyra cross to score his third pre-season goal.