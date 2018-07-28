European Paper Talk: Leonardo Bonucci to make shock Juventus return

As we enter the final weeks of the summer transfer window, clubs around Europe are working hard to get their business done.

Italy

Leonardo Bonucci is in line for a shock return to Juventus. The 31-year-old defender, who left the Italian champions to join AC Milan a year ago, could return to Turin in a deal which would see highly rated centre-back Mattia Caldara move the other way. Reported Chelsea target Gonzalo Higuain is also expected to join the Rossoneri on a season-long loan. (Sky Italia)

Chelsea club director Marina Granovskaia is in Italy today to discuss moves for Juventus pair Higuain and Daniele Rugani. (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan are closing in on the signing of Sime Vrsaljko from Atletico Madrid. The 26-year-old full-back, who impressed during Croatia's run to the World Cup final this summer, will initially move to the San Siro on loan with a permanent deal set for next summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Once the Vrsaljko deal it tied up, Inter will turn their attention to signing either Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal or Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Germany

Hoffenheim are interested in signing Jesus Vallejo from Real Madrid. The 21-year-old centre-back is no stranger to German football having spent the 2016/17 season on loan in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt. (Bild)

Spain

Manchester United are interested in signing Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina from Barcelona. The 23-year-old only joined the La Liga champions in January but is already believed to be surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou. Everton and Lyon have also shown an interest in the player and Barcelona believe they can raise £36m through Mina's sale. (Marca via Montecarlo Radio)

Real Madrid have dropped their interest in Eden Hazard in favour of building their new-look side around Spain international playmaker Isco. (AS)

France

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is not a priority target for French champions Paris Saint-Germain, with the player's wage demands and a potential transfer fee of between £45m and £53m deterring the Parisians. (Inside Futbol)