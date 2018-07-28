Pre-season friendlies: Wilfried Zaha stars, Mason Mount seals Derby win
Frank Lampard's Rams see off Wolves
Wilfried Zaha starred for Crystal Palace in a thumping pre-season win over Reading, while Mason Mount scored the winner for Derby against Wolves.
Zaha had generated intrigue a day earlier with a social media post he quickly deleted but scored twice in the second half during a man-of-the-match performance at the Madejski Stadium.
Alexander Sorloth and James Tomkins also found the target in a comfortable warm-up win for Roy Hodgson's side.
Frank Lampard's Derby geared up for the new Sky Bet Championship season with a morale-boosting victory of their own, Chelsea loanee Mason Mount scoring the winner against Premier League newcomers Wolves.
Diogo Jota had cancelled out David Nugent's first-half opener but Mount scored his first goal for the club on 73 minutes and it proved decisive.
Fellow Championship promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest also beat top-flight opposition, Tendayi Darikwa and Gil Dias earning a 2-0 win over Bournemouth.
Elsewhere, Felipe Anderson scored his first goal for West Ham as Manuel Pellegrini's side saw off Ipswich 2-1.
New Town signing Ellis Harrison had cancelled out Anderson's third-minute header but Marko Arnautovic scored a 70th-minute winner. Martyn Waghorn, the subject of a transfer bid from Sheffield United as well as interest from Derby, was an unused Ipswich substitute for the second pre-season game running.
Watford came from behind to beat second-tier opposition, Andre Gray sealing a 2-1 win against Brentford.
Ollie Watkins had given the Bees a fourth-minute lead but a bizarre own-goal from Henrik Dalsgaard restored parity and Gray pounced on a misplaced pass from Brentford goalkeeper Daniel Bentley to seal the win.
Cardiff also came from a goal down but roared back against League One Burton to claim a 5-1 win at the Pirelli Stadium.
Nigel Clough's side had taken the lead through Liam Boyce's penalty but that was cancelled out by a Jake Buxton own goal and then Cardiff raced clear as Kenneth Zohore, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Bobby Reid and Callum Paterson found the target.
Yves Bissouma's 90th-minute free-kick rescued a 1-1 draw for Brighton at Birmimgham, who had taken the lead through Maikel Kieftenbeld's superb first-half volley.
There were mixed fortunes for Premier League sides playing warm-up games on the continent. Southampton beat French team Dijon 2-0 thanks to goals from Shane Long and Manolo Gabbiadini, while Leicester slipped to a 2-1 defeat in Klagenfurt to Udinese as Kelechi Iheanacho's late strike proved in vain.
Aston Villa were among a number of other Championship sides in action and came from a goal down to beat second divison German side Dynamo Dresden 2-1 thanks to Andre Green's quickfire double.
Middlesbrough thumped north-east rivals Hartlepool 5-0 - Britt Assombalonga with a hat-trick - while another side tipped for promotion, West Brom, beat Coventry 5-2 in a game played in tribute to the late Cyrille Regis.
QPR saw off German opposition with a 3-0 win over Union Berlin at Loftus Road, while Millwall followed suit with a 1-0 win over Bochum in Jimmy Abdou's testimonial, but Stoke suffered a 2-0 loss to St Pauli. Another side up against foreign opposition, Sheffield Wednesday, went down 3-1 to La Liga's Villarreal.
Elsewhere, Preston saw off Oldham 3-0, Hull drew 1-1 with Barsnley and Sammy Ameobi struck a stunner in Bolton's 2-0 win over Peterborough.
But Championship newcomers Blackburn and Rotherham suffered respective 1-0 and 2-1 defeats to lower-league opposition in Accrington Stanley and Mansfield, while Norwich lost 1-0 at Charlton.