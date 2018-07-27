Wilfried Zaha intensifies Crystal Palace exit speculation
Crystal Palace forward posts 'Today is the day I make a change with everything' on Instagram before deleting it
By Zinny Boswell
Last Updated: 27/07/18 3:50pm
Wilfried Zaha intensified speculation surrounding his Crystal Palace future with a mysterious post on social media which he swiftly deleted.
Zaha, who is reportedly keen to leave Selhurst Park this summer, added to the speculation with a cryptic message on his Instagram story.
The post read: "Today is the day I make a change with everything."
Wilfried Zaha's instagram story today... 👀 pic.twitter.com/wl6qLrTsWo— Football Daily (@footballdailyuk) July 27, 2018
The former Manchester United player followed up the story, with a post of him pictured sitting on a matte black Rolls Royce, captioned: "Nothing worth having ever comes easy."
However, Palace also posted a picture of the winger on their Twitter feed on Friday afternoon.
Sky Sports News understands Zaha is a target for German club Borussia Dortmund after they offloaded wide man Andriy Yarmolenko to West Ham.
Zaha, who signed a five-year contract at Selhurst Park in May 2017, reportedly turned down a new improved £120,000-a-week deal with the Eagles this summer.
He had previously been a target for Tottenham, however, Sky Sports News understands that they have now cooled any interest due to Palace's valuation of the player - which is in excess of £70m.
It is also understood that Manchester City have been tracking Zaha in case he decides to leave Palace this summer.
Despite spending two periods on the touchline with a knee injury, Zaha registered nine goals and three assists in 29 Premier League appearances for Palace last season.
