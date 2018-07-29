European Paper Talk: Chelsea's Mattia Caldara bid and Leonardo Bonucci latest

Mattia Caldara has been linked with Chelsea

With just weeks of the transfer window remaining the rumour mill is churning out transfer speculation around Europe.

Read on for the latest on Leonardo Bonucci, Yerry Mina, Leon Bailey and Mattia Caldara from Sunday's European media.

Italy

Roma sporting director Monchi has now turned his attentions to Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey. The Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target has been identified by the Serie A club as the player to compensate for the loss of Malcom to Barcelona (Gazzetta dello Sport).

The return of Leonardo Bonucci from AC Milan to Juventus is edging closer, with an agreement in principle that Mattia Caldara will head in the opposite direction. Gonzalo Higuain could also join AC Milan on loan as part of the deal (Tuttosport).

Is Leonardo Bonucci heading back to Juve?

However, Chelsea have entered the bidding for Caldara, with Maurizio Sarri growing impatient over negotiations for Daniele Rugani. Their interest in Caldara could complicate the deal for Bonucci (Gazzetta dello Sport).

Andre Silva is set to leave AC Milan, with Galatasaray reaching an agreement for the Portuguese striker to join on loan. However, there will be no option to buy the 22-year-old at the end of the loan deal (Fanatik).

Antonio Conte could be appointed AC Milan after the end of the club's pre-season fixtures. However, the Serie A club would need Conte to ditch his legal action against Chelsea following his sacking at Stamford Bridge before they can appoint the former Juventus and Italy coach (Tuttoport).

Spain

Barcelona have a number of offers for Yerry Mina to consider, with Manchester United calling to ask for time to formalise a proposal for the Colombia defender. The 23-year-old is also an Everton transfer target (Sport).

Yerry Mina is still in the news

Atletico Madrid have made a bid for Giovanni Simeone, the son of manager Diego Simeone. The offer is believed to be worth €40m, but Fiorentina want more than that for the striker (Sport).

Rafinha has heaped praised on new Barcelona signing Arthur, saying that the Brazilian reminds him of Xavi. "I do not like to compare," he said. "But he has the touch of Xavi, the way he touches the ball, it's a great deal for Barcelona" (Sport).

France

Marseille have renewed their interest in Olivier Giroud. The Ligue 1 club weighed up a move for the striker last summer and could now test Chelsea with a bid after being frustrated in their efforts to sign Mario Balotelli (L'Equipe).

Could Olivier Giroud be heading to Ligue 1?

Lyon have submitted an offer for Espanyol centre-back David Lopez. The 28-year-old had been close to signing a new contract with the Catalan club, but the bid from Lyon has changed the situation (Sport).

Germany

Benedikt Howedes will leave Schalke this summer after falling out of favour under manager Domenico Tedesco. The Germany international has a number of offers from clubs around Europe to consider (Sky Germany).

Portugal

Porto are weighing up an offer for Juventus striker Andrea Favilli. The 21-year-old has only just arrived in Turin from Ascoli, but is likely to find playing time hard to come by this season. Juventus want €15m for the striker (Tuttosport).

