Tuesday's Arsenal transfer rumours: Ousmane Dembele, Chuba Akpom

Ousmane Dembele has been with France at the World Cup in Russia

Arsenal are closing in on Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, according to reports in The Sun.

The club's summer spending looks close to being over - but the arrival of Dembele would provide a boost to Unai Emery, although The Sun reports the Catalan club want to take Aaron Ramsey as part of an exchange deal for the 21-year-old France international.

Ramsey was linked to Chelsea earlier this week and although Emery has said he wants to keep the Wales international at Arsenal, the Gunners are relatively blessed in central midfield, including Matteo Guendouzi, who impressed during the club's Asian tour.

England forward Chuba Akpom is close to a move to PAOK, according to reports in the Greek press, and reportedly arrived in the country on Monday evening to complete his transfer.

Akpom (left) is reportedly close to a move to Greece

Athens-based newspaper Ekathimerini reports the Gunners could be set to receive as little as £700,000 for the 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Sint-Truiden in Belgium.