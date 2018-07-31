European Paper Talk: Barcelona want Steven Nzonzi

Steven Nzonzi could be on his way out of Sevilla

Spain

Steven Nzonzi is a target for Barcelona, who will have to pay around £31m for the midfielder before Sevilla are willing to sell. The Frenchman was used mostly from the bench as his nation won the World Cup, but has been attracting interest from all over Europe this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona forward Paco Alcacer is on the radar of Leicester City and Everton as the Premier League clubs look to bolster their striking options ahead of the new season. The Catalan club have set his price at £27m. (Sport)

Mario Mandzukic has been linked with Manchester United during this transfer window, but Sevilla are the latest club to show interest in the Juventus forward. The Croatian World Cup finalist has been the subject of transfer talk since the arrival at Juventus of Cristiano Ronaldo, and looks set to leave the club to ensure regular football in this latter part of his career. (Don Balon)

Italy

Arsenal have put a £7m price tag on Lucas Perez after interest from Serie A side Lazio. The Spaniard spent last season on loan at his former club, Deportivo, scoring eight goals in 35 La Liga appearances. Lazio sporting director Igli Tare believes a deal will be done by the end of the transfer window. (Corriere di Roma)

AC Milan are the latest side to meet with former Shakhtar attacker Bernard, who is now a free agent. The Brazilian has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs this summer, and he will have a number of offers on the table, with Milan being the latest. (Mediaset)

Napoli remain interested in Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian, and are looking for a loan-to-buy deal according to their president Aurelio de Laurentiis. (Various, Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli).

France

Sevilla are interested in Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and could make a move should Nzonzi leave the club. It is not known if they will be able to match his current wages, and Bakayoko has recently turned down offers from both Milan clubs. (RMC Sport)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund remain interested in Tianjin Quanjian's Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel, but there is still some way to go if they are to get the transfer over the line. Talk of a medical taking place was premature, and there may also be an issue with his £18m release clause, although Dortmund remain determined to get the deal over the line. (Kicker)

Mainz have turned down a bid from an English club of £31m for Ivorian defender Jean-Philippe Gbamin. The 22-year-old has been linked with Arsenal. (Bild)