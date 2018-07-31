Transfer Talk: Is Jose Mourinho right to be frustrated at Man United

The latest episode from the second series of our Transfer Talk podcast is here!

Host Tom White is joined by Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth and Sky Sports football features writer Adam Bate to chat about the latest moves in the transfer market.

The panel discuss Jose Mourinho's frustrations with Manchester United's failure to recruit all the players he wants this summer.

Centre-half is an area Mourinho is keen to strengthen and our panel debate which of Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire or Yerry Mina are most likely to join United, as well as Mourinho's increasingly-strained relationship with unsettled French forward Anthony Martial.

There is also an update on the future of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who is a target for Real Madrid, and our panel analyse whether the Blues will be able to sign a viable replacement if he does leave.

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain looks set to move to AC Milan in a blockbuster deal which will see Leonardo Bonucci moving in the opposite direction. Our panel debate what that means for Chelsea, who now look set to keep Alvaro Morata at Stamford Bridge.

Aleksandr Mitrovic has left Newcastle for Fulham, with Salomon Rondon looking likely to replace him at St James' Park and our panel debate whether Rafael Benitez has made the right move in moving on from the 23-year-old Serbian striker.

We also have the latest on the future of Robert Lewandowski, plus updates from Liverpool, Leeds United, Wolves and Rangers.

And finally, Tom, Dharmesh and Adam answer your listener questions.

