Ipswich sign Janoi Donacien from Accrington Stanley

Janoi Donacien joined Accrington Stanley from Aston Villa two years ago

Ipswich Town have signed defender Janoi Donacien on loan from Accrington Stanley.

The two clubs have agreed an undisclosed fee for the 24-year-old, and the move will become permanent once Donacien - who was born in St Lucia - receives a work permit.

Accrington say the fee for Donacian - who can play anywhere across the defence - will be the largest they have ever received for a player.

After securing Donacien's signature, Ipswich manager Paul Hurst said: "Janoi has done well over the last couple of seasons. He defends very well one-vs-one and gets up and down the pitch.

"He is someone that again fits the profile of what we are looking for - someone who is hungry, has not played at this level before - and he's at a good age.

"He is versatile and has played right across the back four. He brings competition in all areas, particularly at full-back and that gives us options.

"We want that right across the squad, that competition for places and we're delighted to have him here."

Donacien played in all but one of Accrington's league matches last season as they won the League Two title.

