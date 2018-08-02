European Paper Talk: Man Utd targetted Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos this summer

Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos were reportedly Man Utd's top targets this summer

Spain

Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos were two of Jose Mourinho's transfer targets for the summer. The Manchester United manager wanted the pair to be signed, but Real Madrid were never likely to let them leave (Marca).

Paul Pogba is Barcelona's number one target as they look to strengthen their midfield following the departures of Andres Iniesta and Paulinho. Adrien Rabiot is also an option, but Pogba has been identified as the ideal candidate (Mundo Deportivo).

World Cup winner Paul Pogba has once again been linked with Barcelona

Barcelona and Sevilla are extremely close to reaching an agreement for Aleix Vidal. The 28-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Camp Nou and so will return to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for €8m (£7.1m), plus €2m (£1.8m) in bonuses (Sport).

It's possible that Munir El-Haddadi could follow Vidal to Sevilla, with the Andalusian club keen to strike a double deal for the Barcelona pair. Munir spent last season on loan at Alaves and could be given a fresh start to his career at Sevilla (Sport).

Italy

Gonzalo Higuain will undergo a medical on Thursday morning before completing his move from Juventus to AC Milan. The deal will also see Mattia Caldara move to the San Siro, with Leonardo Bonucci heading back to Turin (Gazzetta dello Sport).

Luka Modric has told his agent that he wants to move to Inter Milan this summer, with the Serie A club ready to offer a four-year contract to secure the services of the Croatian. However, Inter have yet to make an opening offer to Real Madrid (Calciomercato).

Arturo Vidal is also reportedly closing in on a move to Inter Milan

Arturo Vidal is in Milan ahead of a potential move to Inter Milan. The Chilean midfielder was spotted in the city on Wednesday and is negotiating on a contract that could be worth £4m per season for the next three years (Calciomercato).

Napoli are still looking for a goalkeeper and a full back. They are close to a deal for Mexican number one Guillermo Ochoa, but are also weighing up offers for Manchester United's Matteo Darmian and Lille's Kevin Malcuit (Calciomercato).

France

Lyon manager Bruno Genesio has confirmed that he is interested in signing Benfica central midfielder Ruben Dias. The 21-year-old could cost the Ligue 1 side as much as €30m (£26.7m) (Record).

Nantes have signed Majeed Waris on a season-long loan from Porto. The Ghanaian striker played for Lorient in Ligue 1 before making the permanent move to Portugal this summer (L'Equipe).

Germany

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Bayern Munich won't sell Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker is a Chelsea and Real Madrid transfer target, but according to Rummenigge the Bavarians aren't willing to let their top scorer leave. "It does not matter if someone puts €100m (£89m) or €150m (£133m) on the table," he said.

Portugal

Pepe could return to Porto as part of a deal that sends Vincent Aboubakar to Besiktas. The centre back is return to his former club and the Turkish side could use him as a makeweight to sign the striker (Sabah).