Coaches allowed to use hand-held devices in dug-outs

The devices had been allowed for the World Cup and the change is now coming into English football

British football's governing bodies have updated their rules to allow managers to watch clips or follow live data during matches.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), the global law-making body for the game, approved the change in March with World Cup managers being allowed the use of small, handheld devices in their dugouts and technical areas.

The change relates to Law 4 which incorporates kit and equipment. The IFAB decided to implement the change as it was "impossible to prevent communication to and from the technical area and reasonable to have an exchange of information relating to coaching, tactics or player welfare".

The Football Association, Premier League, Scottish Football Association and the English Football League have all changed their rules to keep in-line with the IFAB, although they have added that any official who uses unauthorised equipment or misuses authorised equipment will be dismissed from the touchline.

Any managers who attempt to show match officials and replays of any poor decisions will be given zero tolerance.