Liverpool's Alisson is a 'world-class goalkeeper', says Asmir Begovic

Alisson will be a success at Liverpool, according to Asmir Begovic

Asmir Begovic believes Alisson is a "world-class goalkeeper" and many others are aiming to get to the Brazilian's level.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson will make his Liverpool debut in Saturday's friendly against Napoli following his £67m move last month.

Bournemouth keeper Begovic believes Alisson has a wide skill set and possesses everything it takes to succeed at the highest level.

"I think goalkeepers are important to any team. We play a role and there is a certain value on that and Alisson is a world-class goalkeeper," Begovic said.

"A well-rounded goalkeeper is just as important. This is what managers and clubs look for - to be as complete as possible, to have as many skills as you can. I think that is what values those goalkeepers at that level.

"Of course, we all want to try and improve our games to try and get to that level and be as complete as possible."

Begovic also spoke of Bournemouth's aims for this season with the south coast club looking to build on last year's 12th-place finish.

"Ultimately, the goal is to try and have a better season than the year before," said the 31-year-old.

"We have had a couple of good mid-table finishes and we will see if we can try and progress this club and maybe get our highest ever points total and push the top 10.

"Maybe even a nice cup run would be good. We made the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup last year so if we can improve on these things it means we are moving in the right direction."

