More from Football

Jurgen Klopp confirms Alisson will make Liverpool debut vs Napoli

Last Updated: 02/08/18 8:21am

Alisson will make his Liverpool debut on Saturday
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will make his debut in Saturday's friendly against Napoli, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Liverpool signed the 25-year-old Brazil international from Roma last month, smashing the world record for a goalkeeper in a deal worth £67m.

Alisson started training with Liverpool earlier this week following a break after Brazil's World Cup campaign.

Klopp told Liverpool's website: "It's pretty likely (he'll make his debut). We should not waste time.

"Then it'll be nearly a week, or six days in training, since he (started) and yes, he will play."

Liverpool play their final pre-season friendly against Italians Torino on August 7, five days before hosting West Ham United in their Premier League opener, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool vs West Ham

August 12, 2018, 12:30pm

Live on

