Sky Sports Fantasy Football popular picks: Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah lead the way

0:46 The most popular Sky Sports Fantasy Football picks

We look at the ten most popular picks in Sky Sports Fantasy Football ahead of Friday night's Premier League kick-off.

Only one player from the squads of Manchester United v Leicester, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm on Friday, make the list, with few seemingly fancying Jose Mourinho's men to match their Premier League title ambitions.

Here are the players Sky Sports Fantasy Football bosses are backing to star in the forthcoming campaign...

10) David De Gea (£8m) - 13%

With 218 points last season, David De Gea can justify the £8m price-tag as the most expensive goalkeeper in the game. The Spaniard kept 18 clean sheets - two more than his closest challenger - making him a worthy choice for your Sky Sports Fantasy Football side.

9) Jordan Pickford (£7.2m) - 13%

Jordan Pickford starred for England in Russia

Numerous displays of brilliance at the World Cup has made Jordan Pickford a popular pick for Sky Sports Fantasy Football managers. The Everton stopper will, however, need to improve on a modest 10 clean sheets to justify his popularity.

8) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.5m) - 14%

Averaging an impressive 7.9 points per game since his move from Borussia Dortmund, it is easy to explain why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been selected by 14 per cent of Sky Sports Fantasy Football bosses. With 10 goals and four assists in only 13 appearances last season, Aubameyang is being backed for a prolific campaign in front of goal.

7) Patrick Van Aanholt (£7.6m) - 16%

The surprise package of Sky Sports Fantasy Football picks, unless you're aware of the five goals he scored last year. The energetic wing-back netted one-in-five last campaign and his modest pricing will protect your budget, as well as picking up valuable points in the process.

6) Leroy Sane (£10.3m) - 16%

Leroy Sane should be fresh after missing the World Cup

The young star picked up 182 points despite starting just 27 games last season thanks to 10 goals and 15 assists, averaging 6.8 per 90 minutes. This, combined with the fact that he is relatively cheap in comparison to the next name on the list, contributes to the popularity of his selection in Sky Sports Fantasy Football.

5) Kevin De Bruyne (£12m) - 29%

The highest point scorer from midfield with 281, Kevin De Bruyne trumped his nearest rival Christian Eriksen (£11.2m) by some 51 points. The 17 assists and eight goals from the Belgian playmaker highlights the appeal to select him in your team.

4) Harry Maguire (£8.5m) - 30%

After defending resolutely and providing a set-piece threat for England during the World Cup, Harry Maguire is one of the top picks at £8.5m. With nine clean sheets last year and a good World Cup behind him, Maguire should be one of this year's stand out defenders.

3) Kieran Trippier (£8.5m) - 34%

Kieran Trippier: Third most popular fantasy pick

Another player to have enhanced his reputation at the World Cup with England, Kieran Trippier is now one-in-three people's pick to line up in their defence. Nine clean sheets and six assists from just 21 starts justifies his popularity. The full-back also costs £2m less than the game's most expensive defender, Kyle Walker, despite creating 25 more chances last season.

2) Harry Kane (£13m) - 37%

England striker Harry Kane misses out on the top spot despite winning the World Cup Golden Boot and netting 104 goals over his last four Premier League campaigns. He is still, however, considered the most valuable player by Sky Sports Fantasy Football at £13m after racking up 30 goals and 280 points last term.

1) Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) - 51%

The Egyptian was the complete package last season. With 32 goals, 11 assists and 12 Sky Sports Man-of-the-Match awards, he was comfortably the highest scoring player in the game with an unprecedented 378 points, leaving few questions as to why over half of Sky Sports Fantasy Football managers have selected him.