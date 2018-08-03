Pre-season round-up: West Ham, Huddersfield and Cardiff win

Javier Hernandez scored for West Ham

Javier Hernandez marked his first pre-season appearance with a goal as West Ham beat Angers 1-0 on Friday.

The striker started for the Hammers after being given an extended break as he played at the World Cup with Mexico.

Summer signings Lukasz Fabianski, Felipe Anderson and Jack Wilshere also started, but it was Hernandez who scored the only goal of the game in the 23rd minute, finishing from Aaron Cresswell's cross.

Huddersfield wrapped up their pre-season with a 3-0 victory over Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Steve Mounie, Adama Diakhaby and Philip Billing got the goals for the Terriers, while Erik Durm made his first appearance after joining from Borussia Dortmund.

Mounie headed home inside the opening 10 minutes before Diakhaby finished from a through ball by fellow summer signing Ramadan Sobhi.

Philip Billing was on target for Huddersfield

Billing rounded off the scoring when he fired in from Laurent Depoitre's cross.

Tomer Hemed and Pascal Gross scored for Brighton in a 2-1 win over Nantes at the Amex Stadium.

Bernardo, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Yves Bissouma made their home debuts as the Seagulls rounded off their pre-season campaign with a victory.

Bournemouth were beaten 2-0 by Real Betis in their penultimate pre-season game.

Summer signing Diego Rico started for the Cherries, while Jermain Defoe went closest to scoring when he fired narrowly wide in the 66th minute.

Cardiff beat Amiens 3-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Gary Madine and Anthony Pilkington scored for Cardiff to add to an own goal.

